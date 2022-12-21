...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills of negative 40 to negative 65. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
one inch, mainly in Wyoming high Plains and central to southern
Nebraska Panhandle. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Friday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills of negative 40 to negative 65. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
one inch, mainly in Wyoming high Plains and central to southern
Nebraska Panhandle. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Friday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Cheyenne Police join campaign to help keep drivers safe during holidays
CHEYENNE – During this holiday season, the Cheyenne Police Department is participating in a statewide traffic safety initiative, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” to help prevent impaired driving.
Officers are increasing patrols and encouraging drivers to lookout for motorists under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The federally funded campaign runs through Jan. 1.
“The goal of the enforcement campaign is to reduce deaths and serious injuries caused by impaired driving,” Chief Mark Francisco said in a news release. “This should be a time for friends and family to enjoy the holiday season. Impaired driving puts everyone at risk.”
The Cheyenne Police Department recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
If you see a drunken driver on the road, contact the dispatch center at 307-637-6525 and file a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report or dial 911.
If you see a friend or family member about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.