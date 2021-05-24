CHEYENNE – With the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaching, the Cheyenne Police Department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state in the annual "Click It or Ticket" safety campaign.
The federally funded campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s high-visibility seat belt enforcement effort running from May 24 through June 6. Throughout the campaign, police will increase patrols and set up checkpoints to encourage all drivers to be more vigilant than ever about following traffic laws, like properly wearing a seatbelt.
Click It or Ticket is not about citations – it is about saving lives, the department said in a release. In Wyoming during 2019, there were 47 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes, and observed seatbelt usage was only 78%, the lowest since 2015.
"It only takes two seconds to buckle your seat belt," Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco said in the release. "Sometimes even the most attentive drivers are involved in a crash caused by other drivers, so buckling up should always be the first thing you do when entering a vehicle."