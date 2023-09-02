CHEYENNE – The end of summer is traditionally marked by the Labor Day holiday, and is a time for friends and families to enjoy pool parties, backyard barbecues and late-summer road trips. Sadly, the holiday weekend is also one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of impaired driving fatalities.

This weekend, the Cheyenne Police Department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” safety campaign to help prevent impaired driving.

