...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 40 to 50 MPH with gusts up to
70 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming along and east of the Laramie Range.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk
for vehicle blow overs! Winds of this magnitude may also lead
to tree, power line, and property damage. Secure loose items.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on a traffic safety campaign to help put a stop to texting and distracted driving.
For April 4-11, officers, deputies and troopers are working together to increase patrols to stop and cite drivers who are texting and driving, CPD said in a Tuesday news release.
A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study found 3,142 people were killed in 2019 in collisions caused by distracted driving, including 566 individuals who were not occupants of vehicles (pedestrians, bicyclists and others), the CPD news release said.
The study also found texting and driving to be one of the most dangerous forms of distracted driving. At any given moment, about 660,000 drivers are using or manipulating electronic devices while behind the wheel, according to the news release.
Drivers should not text and drive at any time, CPD said, but if you need to text, pull over and do not drive while doing so.
If you are the driver, CPD offers the following safety tips:
If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.
Designate your passenger as your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.
Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.
Activate your phone’s “do not disturb” feature, or put your cell phone in the trunk, glove box or backseat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.