Cheyenne PD K9 team

Officer Pat Johnston and K9 Pavel earned two major awards during their annual certification. 

CHEYENNE — K9 teams from across the state gathered in Gillette last week to complete their annual certification through the Wyoming Police Service Dog Association. Four of the 17 certifying teams were from the Cheyenne Police Department.

Throughout the week, training was conducted in narcotics detection, patrol, evidence location and tracking skills. The teams were evaluated in different scenarios and high-intensity environments they might encounter. The K9s were also tested on protecting their handler.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus