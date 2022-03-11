...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph likely.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. Winds will
especially increase overnight and into the early to mid-day
hours Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a high risk for blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds paired with a fresh snowpack
could lead to blowing snow and reductions to visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
CHEYENNE – A juvenile female reported missing in Roosevelt, Utah, is safe after being located by members of the Cheyenne Police Department, according to a Friday news release from CPD.
She was discovered Thursday in the back of a white bobtail semi-truck in Cheyenne.
Tuesday morning, the Roosevelt City Police Department in Utah issued a statement that the juvenile was reported missing. An investigation involving local, state and federal authorities determined that Chris Evans, 25, of Florida communicated with the juvenile online using Oculus, a Meta program, for about a month. (Meta also owns Facebook.)
Evans then apparently made contact with the juvenile in Utah and transported her to a truck stop, located at 3305 West College Drive in Cheyenne.
Partnering agencies obtained suspect information and determined the approximate location of Evans by using cellphone data and communication applications. The FBI then alerted CPD. At about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the area of West College Drive and located a semi-truck matching the suspect vehicle description.
Officers established a perimeter around the truck and knocked on the door. A male matching the suspect’s description exited and shared that the missing juvenile was also in the truck.
Evans was arrested on scene without incident and transported to the Laramie County jail. He remains in custody on a warrant for kidnapping, issued by the Roosevelt Police Department Thursday night.
The juvenile is said to be in good health and will soon be reunited with her family. Cheyenne Police were able to locate her within one hour of Evans being identified as a suspect.