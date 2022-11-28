...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches, with localized bands of 5 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...Central and southern Laramie Range, including the
Interstate 80 Summit between Laramie and Cheyenne. Platte,
Goshen, and Laramie counties in Wyoming including Wheatland,
Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs. Scotts Bluff and Banner
counties in western Nebraska including Harrisburg and
Scottsbluff.
* WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 2 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and very low visibilities in falling snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating reports of vehicle burglary and felony property damage at Life Care Center of Cheyenne, located at 1330 Prairie Ave.
The owner of a Nissan Versa, who had parked in the lot to the north of the main building, returned to find significant damage to the vehicle’s front passenger door. The window and side mirror were smashed, the door was dented, and there were scratches under the window, according to a post by CPD on its Facebook page.
A Nissan Altima parked a few spaces away was also broken into. The vehicle’s window was smashed, and several items were stolen, including a debit card.
Security footage obtained from the time of the crime shows what appears to be a male subject wearing a tan coat, white sweatshirt, white face mask, dark-colored pants and white shoes. The subject’s vehicle may be a dark/forest green Hyundai Elantra hatchback with a Wyoming license plate and a passenger brake light out.
Anyone with information about the identity of the person in the photos is asked to contact Officer Rodgers at 307-637-6514.