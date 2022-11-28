CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating reports of vehicle burglary and felony property damage at Life Care Center of Cheyenne, located at 1330 Prairie Ave.

The owner of a Nissan Versa, who had parked in the lot to the north of the main building, returned to find significant damage to the vehicle’s front passenger door. The window and side mirror were smashed, the door was dented, and there were scratches under the window, according to a post by CPD on its Facebook page.


From staff reports

