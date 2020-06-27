CHEYENNE – On Wednesday, June 24, the Cheyenne Police Department held its annual awards ceremony recognizing employee excellence for the year 2019.
One of the many awards given out that afternoon was a life-saving award, awarded to Officer Chad Wellman and civilian bystander Julian McKenna.
The award read as follows:
“On 12/22/19, Officer Wellman responded to a suicidal subject standing on the ledge on the I-25 overpass. Upon arrival, Officer Wellman found an adult woman standing on the ledge threatening suicide. Julian McKenna was already on scene speaking with the woman. Officer Wellman attempted to convince the woman to step to safety, but she refused.
“When the woman put her hands over her face to cry, Officer Wellman, risking his own safety, lunged to reach for the woman. Seeing Officer Wellman lunge for the woman, Julian also grabbed onto her. Julian and Officer Wellman were able to pull the woman over the railing and save her life.
“Officer Wellman and Julian McKenna displayed great courage and instinct by acting decisively to save this woman’s life.”