CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police Department officers are attending implicit bias and de-escalation training hosted by Silver State Consulting Group LLC.
The goal of this training is to reduce the need to use force, recognize the sanctity of life, protect officers from harm, reduce injuries to subjects and build community trust, according to a CPD news release.
Every CPD officer will have this training, either online or in the classroom.
With the national focus on bias, profiling and de-escalation training, this training is helping to better prepare officers across the country by offering innovative and effective training to improve decision making and to assist officers in handling high-pressure situations to serve their communities effectively, according to the release.
The Cheyenne Police Department has already been implementing this type of training during its mandated quarterly officer training, but wanted additional training to make officers even more prepared and equipped. In addition to this mandated quarterly training, the department also conducts firearms training and use-of-force scenario training every month.
CPD would like to thank Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for funding this event.