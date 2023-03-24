Photos: Cheyenne Police Department recognizes 2022 achievements

CHEYENNE — On Wednesday, the Cheyenne Police Department held its annual award ceremony, recognizing outstanding employee achievements during 2022.

Awards were presented in 14 categories to more than 60 CPD employees, including Officer of the Year, Specialty Officer of the Year, Civilian of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

