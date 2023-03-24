From left, Bill Hickman, Nancy Cruff, Charles Cruff, Shari Bolden, Barbara Boyd, James Boyd, Craig Nichols, Thomas Heritage and Chief Mark Francisco during the presentation of the Unit Citation COPs Award.
The Chief's Award was presented to Officer Mike Webster, left, by Chief Mark Francisco.
The Civilian of the Year award was presented to Julie Anthony by Chief Mark Francisco.
Cheyenne K9 Officer Maverick
The Lifesaving Award was presented to Officer James Womack, left, by Chief Mark Francisco.
The Meritorious Service award was presented to Sgt. James Peterson, left, by Chief Mark Francisco.
The Officer of the Year award was presented to Officer Chad Wellman, left, by Chief Mark Francisco.
The Unit Citation 2 award was presented by Chief Mark Francisco, left, to Officer Jonathan Penhale, Officer Alexander Huff, Officer Chad Wellman and Officer Mariah Bolkovatz.
From left, Officer Mic Sekerka,Chief Mark Francisco, Officer Jay Remers, Officer Mariah Bolkovatz and Officer Chad Wellman during the presentation of the Unit Citation 3 Award.
Officer Benjamin Vapenik and K9 Maverick.
Detective John Maule, Officer Benjamin Vapenik and K9 Maverick at the Unit Citation 4 Award presentation.
From left, Bill Hickman, Nancy Cruff, Charles Cruff, Shari Bolden, Barbara Boyd, James Boyd, Craig Nichols, Thomas Heritage and Chief Mark Francisco during the presentation of the Unit Citation COPs Award.
CHEYENNE — On Wednesday, the Cheyenne Police Department held its annual award ceremony, recognizing outstanding employee achievements during 2022.
Awards were presented in 14 categories to more than 60 CPD employees, including Officer of the Year, Specialty Officer of the Year, Civilian of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.
“People do not join this profession for awards or accolades, but I think it is very important to honor and celebrate our officers and community members who stepped up, made a difference, and show them our appreciation,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “We are very proud of this department.”
2022 CHEYENNE POLICE DEPARTMENT AWARDS
Officer of the Year — Officer Chad Wellman
Specialty Officer of the Year — Detective Sean Smith
Civilian of the Year — Julie Anthony
Volunteer of the Year — Paul Edner
Chief’s Award — Officer Mike Webster
Meritorious Service Award — Sgt. James Peterson
Lifesaving Award — Officer James Womack
Unit Citation — Detective John Maule, Officer Benjamin Vapenik, K9 Maverick
Unit Citation — Lt. Brett Durante, Officer Mariah Bolkovatz, Officer Jay Remers, Officer Chad Wellman, Officer Mic Sekerka
Unit Citation — Sgt. Chase Rippy, Sgt. Eric Norris, Officer Robert Wingeleth, Officer Talmage Peden
Unit Citation — Detective Sean Smith, Officer Mariah Bolkovatz, Officer Alexander Huff, Officer Jonathan Penhale, Officer Chad Wellman
Unit Citation — Nancy and Charles Cruff, Paul Edner, Bill Hickman, Thomas Heritage, Barbara and James Boyd, Craig Nichols, Shari Bolden
Commendation Awards — Sgt. Chase Rippy, Detective James Pendleton, Detective Josh Hedum, Officer Abigail Brown, Officer Heather Townsend, Officer Geff Mims, Officer Kurt Hunter, Officer Alec Wallace, Officer Audrey McGraw, Officer Emily Taraski, Officer Reece Federer, Officer Teralyn Alarid, Officer Ramsee Howe, Officer Ty Volin, Officer David Inman, Officer Sam Johnson, Officer Mark Ehlman, CSO Sybryna Schaffer, Tiffany Marzluf, Mark Munari
Longevity Awards — Sgt. Zac Bentley (10 years/Field Training Officer), Officer Mathew Mikesell (5 years/Field Training Officer), Detective Jeremy Walker (15 years/SWAT), Sgt. Chase Rippy (10 years/SWAT), Officer Matthew Ryan (5 years/SWAT), Bill Hickman (5 years/Citizens on Patrol)
Top Shot Instructor — Officer Ben Lewis
Top Shot — Officer Jeremiah Keslar
Marksmanship Awards — Chief Mark Francisco, Capt. Jared Keslar, Sgt. Matthew Solberg, Detective Craig Sanne
Physical Fitness Awards — Sgt. Nick Morgan, Detective Mike Fernandez, Officer David Allen, Officer Jesse Horne, Officer Ian Lohnes, Officer Laramie McAlmond, Officer J Miles, Officer Alberto Perea, Officer Noah Rogers, Officer Kilian Sweet, Officer Micah Veniegas