CHEYENNE – Lisa Koeppel, an officer with the Cheyenne Police Department, wasn’t expecting to win Officer of the Year.
Koeppel, who has been with CPD for nearly 18 years, won the award Wednesday afternoon at the department’s annual awards ceremony. It was held at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.
“In 2021, Officer Koeppel excelled in all areas of patrol work. Throughout the year, her investigations led to numerous arrests for a variety of offenses, including domestic violence, possession of illegal narcotics, theft, trespassing, driving under the influence, burglary and felony warrant arrests,” read a description of Koeppel’s achievements.
Koeppel over her career “has regularly performed above and beyond,” it continued. This includes “aggressively” pursuing property crime offenses and being a “top performer” in traffic enforcement.
The Iowa native has also worked as a canine handler for a decade, and is currently paired with K-9 Tyler. Throughout 2021, the team’s work led to 62 drug searches, 24 summonses and 21 arrests.
“Her diligence and hard work throughout the year resulted in a total of 1,280 pounds of illegal and dangerous narcotics being seized,” the award narrative said.
“It was totally unexpected. I just try to do my best every day, go out and do my job, try to keep the streets safe,” Koeppel said after winning the award. Ian Lohnes was also nominated for Officer of the Year.
Koeppel was one of several Cheyenne police officers, department employees and volunteers recognized for their service over the past year. Police Chief Mark Francisco called the awards “the tip of the iceberg” of commendable service within the department.
Before the award presentations, Francisco briefly reflected on his first year with CPD.
“It’s flown by, and I’m having a great time,” he said. “Thrilled to be up here recognizing this great work.”
Mayor Patrick Collins told the audience of law enforcement, department employees and their family members that his office has received zero complaints about CPD officers in the past year.
“I think that speaks really highly about the men and women of our police department, how hard you guys work, your professionalism. So, thanks for all you do for us,” Collins said.
Detective C. Sanne won for Specialty Officer of the Year, which is for detectives, school resource officers and “officers holding unique positions within the agency.” Sanne led the department’s Community Action Team and Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force in productivity in 2021.
Sanne investigated drug trafficking, human trafficking and fugitive apprehension. He worked on large-scale investigation where he identified a drug trafficking organization operating between Cheyenne, Casper, Gillette and Riverton, as well as Colorado, that was responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. His work eventually led to a 15-year federal prison sentence for the bust’s primary target.
Detective Allison Baca was also nominated for the award.
Community Service Officer Chris McLean was named Civilian of the Year for his “work ethic, commitment to duty and genuine care and concern for our sworn officers and his fellow CSOs.” McLean was chosen as a CSO squad leader for his “natural leadership ability,” and he has helped reshape the CSO program, his award narrative said.
Charles Cruff was named the Volunteer of the Year. Part of the Citizens on Patrol program, Cruff also volunteers with the records department and as a lobby ambassador at the Public Safety Center.
Cruff has given more than 1,000 hours of his time as a COP, working as a Community Service Officer with non-emergent tasks that can help free up patrol officers for more pressing incidents. He has also logged 650 hours in the records department.
“He is a volunteer, yet he holds himself to the same standards and accountability as everyone else,” Cruff’s award narrative read. “Charles always comes in with a smile on his face and doesn’t hesitate to joke or have fun with those that he encounters, while keeping a sense of professionalism.”
Bill Hickman was also nominated.
The recipient of the Chief’s Award for showing “a commitment to the mission of the department” was Mike Fernandez. The detective “consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic, attention to detail and thoroughness in his investigations,” which included several child sex assaults and an attempted murder by stabbing.
Fernandez was commended for his “excellent caseload management skills without sacrificing the quality of his investigations.”
Fernandez investigated last summer’s shooting death of a 14-year-old Cheyenne boy, leading to two suspects being charged with murder, among other things.
A variety of other awards were given out, including a Medal of Valor for Sgt. Jake Reiber and Officer Ben Lewis for “extraordinary heroism at imminent risk of serious bodily injury.”
Reiber and Lewis were recognized for their work on a February call that ultimately involved both a hostage situation and an unrelated fire in a nearby motel room. The two officers, who were both on the perimeter of the incident, heard a man call for help and then pulled him from the burning room.