CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department held its annual awards ceremony recognizing outstanding employee achievements during 2020.
The ceremony was held April 21 at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center with city officials, officers, members of the department and their family members in attendance. More than 80 awards were presented, with some officers receiving multiple recognitions, according to a Monday news release from CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas.
"This is an opportunity to take a few moments and personally recognize the contributions that our employees make," Chief Mark Francisco said. "We are extremely proud of their commitment and dedication to Cheyenne."
The Officer of the Year award was presented to Officer Hutchinson for demonstrating superior leadership and compassionate service to the citizens of Cheyenne. Throughout the year, Officer Hutchinson was recognized by members of the public for his professionalism and excellent communication skills.
The Specialty Officer of the Year award was given to School Resource Officer Horne for his work with school staff and students at East High School. Throughout the year, Officer Horne addressed the majority of the Safe2Tell tips at the school. In 2020, EHS had 83 Safe2Tell tips to investigate, compared to 46, the next highest amount.
"Officer Horne communicates with students in the building, parking lot, at events and in the classroom setting. He has an open-door policy, and students seek him out to express concerns and to just talk," SRO Sgt. Gay said. "Officer Horne listens to students, and they understand he is here to help and support them."
Four officers – Cover, Howe, Peterson and Smith – were presented the Lifesaving Award for saving a domestic violence victim.
Five civilians were also recognized for their actions. The Civilian of the Year Award was given to Jennell Webster, the department’s evidence manager, for showing exemplary leadership and improving both physical and digital evidence storage practices.
Civilians in the Records Department – Jamie Sweeney, Kristi Powers, Mary Tucker and Tiffany Marzluf – were awarded for their work to implement the FBI-mandated NIBRS federal reporting system. NIBRS improves the methodology used in compiling, analyzing, auditing and publishing crime statistics.
The Volunteer of the Year award was given to Nancy Cruff, who logged 649 volunteer hours with CPD. Cruff joined the Citizens on Patrol program in 2019, and immediately began volunteering for some of the most difficult and time-consuming tasks.
Officers were also awarded for firearms proficiency, with the top shot going to Officer Norris, and physical fitness awards were given to five members who scored above 85% on PT tests. Unit Citations were given to five teams that excelled during specific incidents, one of which prevented the abduction of an 8-year-old girl.
"While 2020 was a difficult year for all, our department continued to show resiliency, adaptability and commitment to providing the best service to our community," Capt. Jared Keslar said. "What our employees have accomplished means so much more than what we can convey in a simple plaque or certificate. We want to share our appreciation for the selfless work they do each day."