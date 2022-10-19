Marcus Baumstarck jail photo

Marcus Baumstarck, in a photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne police early Tuesday arrested a man wanted for multiple violent felony charges, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.

At approximately 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of a man holding a woman at gunpoint in a vehicle at the Red Lion Hotel, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. Responding officers determined that Marcus Baumstarck, 25, of Rapid City, South Dakota, and the woman were allegedly traveling in a vehicle together and had a verbal altercation.

