...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zones 429
through 433.
* WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph.
Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking
likely Thursday.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15
percent expected Thursday.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zones 429
through 433.
* WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph.
Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking
likely Thursday.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15
percent expected Thursday.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Marcus Baumstarck, in a photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne police early Tuesday arrested a man wanted for multiple violent felony charges, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.
At approximately 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of a man holding a woman at gunpoint in a vehicle at the Red Lion Hotel, 204 W. Fox Farm Road. Responding officers determined that Marcus Baumstarck, 25, of Rapid City, South Dakota, and the woman were allegedly traveling in a vehicle together and had a verbal altercation.
The woman reportedly asked multiple times to exit the vehicle, but Baumstarck refused, the news release said. He then allegedly held a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her while driving. The woman tried to jump out of the moving vehicle, but Baumstarck allegedly pulled her back and attempted to strangle her.
Baumstarck pulled into the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel, and the woman reportedly screamed for help. An employee heard the scream, approached the vehicle and opened the passenger door, at which point the woman was able to escape. Baumstarck reportedly then fled from the scene in the vehicle.
Officers determined Baumstarck had felony warrants out of Colorado. Officers also completed a probable cause affidavit for strangulation of a household member, aggravated assault, kidnapping and reckless endangering with a firearm. The case was forwarded to the CPD’s Detective Bureau for further investigation.
American Medical Response arrived at the scene to evaluate the woman, according to the release.
Later that afternoon, police discovered that Baumstarck was at a residence near the 800 block of West Sixth Street. At approximately 1:15 p.m., CPD officers responded to the area to conduct surveillance.
At 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers observed Baumstarck leaving the residence in a Ford F150 truck and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Deming Drive and Ames Avenue, the release said.
With the vehicle stopped, officers deployed a K-9 team, and an officer ordered Baumstarck to exit the vehicle. Baumstarck complied with all commands and was taken into custody without incident.
He was booked into the Laramie County jail on the charges listed above.