CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department will be hosting a free Citizens Police Academy from Oct. 19 through Nov. 18 at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center.
The academy is designed to inform and educate participants in all aspects of law enforcement and allow citizens to gain insight into how the CPD and its officers operate.
The academy is open to the public and will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. There will also be two Saturday field classes conducted for firearms and crime scene investigation training.
The curriculum will include training and applications of constitutional law, criminal investigations, human trafficking, as well as crime scene processing. Additionally, students will actively learn about defensive tactics, traffic enforcement, pursuits and firearms familiarization. Several practical exercises will be conducted so students can actually perform many elements of everyday law enforcement.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, agree to a background investigation, have a valid driver’s license and complete a waiver of liability. Citizens may apply online by going to www.cheyennepd.org/CPA. Registration will be open until Oct. 5 or whenever the first 30 valid applicants sign up.
For information, contact Officer David Inman at 307-633-6662 or dinman@cheyennepd.org.