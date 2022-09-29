Cheyenne Police Department vehicle

A police vehicle on Oct. 9, 2019, at the Cheyenne Police Department in downtown Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle Photo/Michael Cummo

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department released an update Thursday afternoon on an incident that took place earlier this week at South High School.

At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, a school resource officer was notified by dispatch of a 911 call threatening gun violence at the high school, which is located at 1213 W. Allison Road, the news release said.

