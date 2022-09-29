CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department released an update Thursday afternoon on an incident that took place earlier this week at South High School.
At about 10 a.m. Tuesday, a school resource officer was notified by dispatch of a 911 call threatening gun violence at the high school, which is located at 1213 W. Allison Road, the news release said.
Immediately following the call, the SRO notified school administration of the potential threat, and the school was placed into a secure perimeter. Additional officers were dispatched to assist and entered the school "without hesitation," according to the release. Officers then began simultaneously securing and searching the interior.
Officers also determined that the call was made from inside the building.
At about 10:40 a.m., another threat was received through the anonymous Safe2Tell tip line. It was reported that a student was in possession of an explosive device and a firearm in a backpack. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office explosive ordnance detector K-9s were deployed and assisted in the search for the alleged device and firearm, the release said.
Officers were able to locate the student, who was named in the Safe2Tell report, and quickly determined that the explosive device threat and firearm possession were unfounded.
Meanwhile, officers successfully located the individual responsible for the initial call to dispatch that had threatened gun violence.
With both incidents resolved, and one suspect in custody, the secure perimeter was lifted at 11:45 a.m. that day, the release said.
Officers have forwarded an affidavit of probable cause to the Laramie County District Attorney's Office supporting charges against the teenage suspect. Further investigation will continue regarding the Safe2Tell threat.