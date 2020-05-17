CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department reported a fatal motor vehicle crash Sunday morning at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Greenway Street.
The area was be closed off for an extended period of time, according to the department's Facebook page.
If anyone witnessed this crash but hasn't spoken to law enforcement, they are asked to call the department's non-emergency number at 307-637-6525.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff will be following up Monday morning, and we plan to have more on this crash here at WyomingNews.com.