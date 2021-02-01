CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place at about 1:30 p.m. Monday at Central Bank and Trust, 3060 E. Lincolnway.
CPD is requesting help locating a suspect, described as a white man with mid-length brown hair, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighing160 pounds. He was wearing a white thermal shirt, light-washed jeans, white shoes, a blue and white hat, sunglasses and a surgical mask.
If you have information about this incident, contact Detective Johnson at 307-637-6502.