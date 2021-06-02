CHEYENNE – At approximately 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Police officers were dispatched to Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway in response to reports of a disturbance.
Officers arrived and located an adult woman, who was shouting at pedestrians from the roof of her parked vehicle, which was blocking the eastbound lane of traffic. The woman also made threats about the use of a firearm. No firearm was located on or near the woman, however, according to a CPD news release.
The CPD’s quick arrival and situational training helped diffuse the situation, and the woman was taken into custody without further incident, according to the release.