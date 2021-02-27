CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police are still searching for a man who evaded them during a pursuit two weeks ago.
At about 7 p.m. Feb. 12, Tracy Hoops, 46, of Cheyenne led police on a chase in the northern part of the city. After crashing through two fences north of Cheyenne, Hoops drove through a rural property before abandoning the vehicle, which belonged to his employer.
Though assistance was provided by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, Laramie County Fire District 2 and Wyoming Highway Patrol in tracking shoe impressions in the snow for several miles, Hoops was able to evade capture that evening. It was determined Hoops was able to get a ride from unsuspecting citizens to another location south of Cheyenne.
Hoops currently has an active arrest warrant from Arizona with nationwide extradition for parole violations. He is also wanted by CPD for criminal offenses related to the pursuit.
Anyone with information about Hoops’ whereabouts should contact the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-637-6525.