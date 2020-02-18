CHEYENNE – Cheyenne police are searching for a man who robbed a local Loaf ‘N Jug around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Randall and Snyder avenues.
Police set up a perimeter of the area and deployed a K9, but were unsuccessful in locating the man.
The suspect is a white or Hispanic male, around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a black coat and a green hoodie, and had a small black semi-automatic pistol, possibly a 9mm, said Officer David Inman, the Cheyenne Police Department's public information officer.
The suspect went into the store while the store clerk was cleaning up, and started walking around the store like he was going to buy something, Inman said. The suspect then approached the clerk, showed his gun and demanded money.
The suspect was able to leave with money and store merchandise.
Police said they are still looking for the suspect. If anyone has information about the robbery or the suspect's location, they should call 307-637-6525.