CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police are currently searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place earlier this evening near Frontier Mall.

CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the call came in at 6 p.m. of a shooting "in the vicinity of the mall." She confirmed that there was a shooting victim and that the shooter was still at large, but would not provide a description of the suspect or say if one was available.

