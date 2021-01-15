CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking additional information in the ongoing investigation of a double homicide that occurred on July 20, 2015, at the Coin Shop at 510 W. Lincolnway.
Dwight Brockman, the owner of the Coin Shop, was killed in the store, along with his friend, George Manley. No one has ever been arrested in connection with the murders.
CPD detectives continue to work diligently and investigate any and all leads, according to a news release.
Information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved should be directed to Detective Fahling at 307-633-6637. Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $50,000.