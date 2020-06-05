CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police detectives hope the public can help them locate a man who cut another man’s arm during an argument over property Thursday afternoon at Holliday Park.
Officer David Inman said 61-year-old Dennis Hill of Cheyenne suffered a “superficial cut” on his arm during the disagreement, which took place around 4:30 p.m. under the pavilion. Hill was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released, Inman said.
“We’re still trying to identify the suspect,” said Inman. “He was described as between 30 and 35 years old, about 5 feet, 6 inches, and 150 pounds ... white.”
Inman said anyone with information about the incident should call police dispatch at 307-637-6525.