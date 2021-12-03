...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Cheyenne Police take man brandishing knife into custody
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police took a man into custody Thursday night after he was seen holding a knife and walking down the middle of a major street.
At about 9:45 p.m., officers observed a man walking in the middle of East Lincolnway, visibly agitated and carrying a knife in his hand, according to a Friday morning news release.
An officer ordered the man to drop the knife, but he refused and continued walking in the street near motorists and pedestrians. Additional officers responded to the area and were able to safely de-escalate the situation.
The man was taken into custody and transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation.