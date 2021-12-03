CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police took a man into custody Thursday night after he was seen holding a knife and walking down the middle of a major street.

At about 9:45 p.m., officers observed a man walking in the middle of East Lincolnway, visibly agitated and carrying a knife in his hand, according to a Friday morning news release.

An officer ordered the man to drop the knife, but he refused and continued walking in the street near motorists and pedestrians. Additional officers responded to the area and were able to safely de-escalate the situation.

The man was taken into custody and transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation.

