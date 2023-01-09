...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 55 MPH with gusts up to 80 MPH. Isolated
wind gusts 85 to 95 MPH are possible along the Interstate 25
corridor in eastern Platte County.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County including
the cities of Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 5 PM MST Tuesday. The strongest winds are
expected during the late morning and early afternoon hours on
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. Winds of this magnitude can also
lead to property damage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Police have identified the pictured individual, Cody Nicholson, 18, of Cheyenne as a person of interest. He was last seen wearing a grey and black sweatshirt and black pants. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact dispatch at (307) 637-6525.
Bystanders wait around the taped off area after reports of Cheyenne Police Department responding to a shooting in the area of Frontier Mall located at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard. Police were called to the area Monday at 6 p.m., and as of 7:51 p.m. were still actively searching for the suspect. Courtesy of Wyoming Tribune Eagle staff
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with a shooting that took place earlier this evening near Frontier Mall.
At 8:45 p.m., CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas posted on the department's Facebook page that Cody Nicholson, 18, of Cheyenne, "has been taken into custody. Officers do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community."
Earlier, Farkas told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the call came in at 6 p.m. of a shooting "in the vicinity of the mall."
The victim's condition and identity are still not unknown.
A reporter at the scene said the area near the Verizon store southeast of the mail was taped off, and bystanders stood around the taped area in front of the JC Penney department store. Two trucks and a sedan with its doors open were surrounded by law enforcement vehicles, and a firetruck blocked the entrance off of Dell Range.
No other information was available, and both bystanders and police at the scene didn't comment.
Residents have been asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we obtain new information.