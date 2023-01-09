CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with a shooting that took place earlier this evening near Frontier Mall.

At 8:45 p.m., CPD spokesperson Alex Farkas posted on the department's Facebook page that Cody Nicholson, 18, of Cheyenne, "has been taken into custody. Officers do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community."

