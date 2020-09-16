CHEYENNE – At 6 p.m. Sept. 23, the Cheyenne Police Department will host an open house for its Citizens On Patrol program.
The Citizens On Patrol program is comprised of volunteers from the Cheyenne community who have a desire to assist the Cheyenne Police Department with non-emergent routine patrols and other duties that free up officers for more expedited police response.
The open house will be at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center’s first-floor community room. For more information, contact Officer Inman at 307-633-6662.