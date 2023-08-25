.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Cheyenne police to host drug awareness seminar for parents, caregivers
CHEYENNE – On Sept. 5, from 6 to 7 p.m., the Cheyenne Police Department is hosting a seminar to help parents, caregivers and concerned citizens recognize the signs of drug impairment.
The seminar provides the community with a comprehensive training to recognize different types of drugs, drug paraphernalia and physical symptoms of drug abuse.
“The goal of this seminar is to provide participants with the knowledge they need to help protect the youth in our community,” Chief Mark Francisco said in a news release. “On the heels of school starting, early recognition leads to early intervention, which can prevent addiction.”
The seminar will be held in the Public Safety Center Community Room, located at 415 W. 18th St. It is free and open to the public.
The instructor will be Detective Josh Hedumm, who is a certified Drug Recognition Expert with four years of experience as a School Resource Officer and two years as a DUI officer. He currently serves as a detective for the Cheyenne Police Department.
