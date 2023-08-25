CHEYENNE – On Sept. 5, from 6 to 7 p.m., the Cheyenne Police Department is hosting a seminar to help parents, caregivers and concerned citizens recognize the signs of drug impairment.

The seminar provides the community with a comprehensive training to recognize different types of drugs, drug paraphernalia and physical symptoms of drug abuse.

