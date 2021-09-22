CHEYENNE – From Oct. 8-11, the Cheyenne Police Department will be participating in National Faith and Blue Weekend, a collaborative initiative designed to build connections, create mutual understanding, and break down biases between law enforcement and community members.
Agencies across the country participate by hosting a series of events throughout the weekend.
CPD plans to host the following activities:
Sounds of Unity Music Competition: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8
Local churches and the police department will host a music competition at First United Methodist Church, 108 E. 18th St. During the event, local choirs and contemporary music groups compete against each other in support of community collaboration with local law enforcement.
CPD will have a display of vehicles and horses in the parking lot. The public is welcome to take pictures and post them on social media.
Property Crime Open House: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9
CPD will host an open house at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St., featuring a meet-and-greet with Chief Mark Francisco and a presentation from Detective Sgt. Solberg about property crime in Cheyenne. The public is invited to join, ask questions and learn more about the issue. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
Citizens Police Academy classes: beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11
The department is hosting a free Citizens Police Academy, with classes beginning Oct. 11 and continuing through Nov. 10 at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center. Registration is required to participate and will be open from Sept. 20 through Oct. 4, or whenever the first 30 valid applicants sign up.
The academy is a community education and involvement program developed to increase citizen awareness and understanding of the role of law enforcement. Upon completion of the comprehensive five-week course, academy graduates will be better informed citizens with a new outlook on law enforcement and their police department.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, agree to a background investigation, have a valid driver’s license and complete a waiver of liability. Citizens may apply online by going to www.cheyennepd.org/CPA.
For more information about Faith and Blue Weekend, contact CPD public information officer Alexandra Farkas at 307-637-6537 or afarkas@cheyennepd.org.