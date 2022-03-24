A graphic released by the Cheyenne Police Department on Thursday, March 24, 2022, shows and describes suspects in what the department said is a national theft scheme. Cheyenne residents have been targeted, CPD said, with 17 potentially related incidents having occurred at the time of the news release.
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is investigating a series of “distraction” thefts, it said in a Thursday news release.
In what appears to be a nationwide crime spree, one suspect distracts a female victim while another suspect attempts to gain access to their purse. The suspects are targeting wallets, but what they are doing with the contents is still under investigation, the release said.
At least 17 potentially related incidents have occurred in Cheyenne. The subjects in question have not been identified, are very efficient and have a specific pattern of behavior when committing their theft scheme.
What we are seeing in Cheyenne
Theft: During each incident, several suspects enter a grocery store, all wearing surgical masks and actively seeking a victim. In each case, the victim has often been a white female, over 55 years of age, shopping alone, with an open purse or wallet in their cart. After selecting a victim, a male with a thick accent engages in conversation, typically asking where items are located within the store. While the victim is distracted, another suspect steals the purse or wallet and walks out of the store. The male previously distracting the victim also exits the store, and all suspects return to their vehicle.
Suspect Information:
Photo 1: White/Hispanic male
Described by witness as “tall,” with a thick accent
Seen at multiple crime scenes
Always wearing a hat and surgical mask
Sometimes carrying a small black bag with a shoulder strap
Photos 2-4: Multiple White/Hispanic females
Long, dark hair
Always wearing a surgical mask
Photo 5: White/Hispanic male and blonde female
Always wearing a hat and surgical mask
Female seen at multiple crime scenes
Prevention: To avoid becoming a victim of theft, CPD offers the following safety tips:
If you carry a handbag when shopping, use one that has a zipper or snap-flap closure.
Never let your bag out of your sight, especially when it’s in a shopping cart. If you turn away from your shopping cart for any reason, pick up your handbag and secure it in front of you.
If you are victimized, call 911 immediately and give a detailed description of the thief or thieves – height, weight, facial hair, tattoos, etc. Also, notify management if you are near a business, as well as your bank and credit card companies.
For further information, tips, or if contact is made, contact Detective Mike Fernandez at 307-633-6638 or mfernandez@cheyennepd.org.