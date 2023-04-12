CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Police detectives continue to investigate a series of “distraction” thefts occurring in local stores. In what appears to be an ongoing nationwide crime spree, thieves are approaching female senior citizens while they are alone and attempt to gain access to their purse, targeting wallets.

At least 30 potentially related incidents have occurred in Cheyenne since 2021. The subjects have not been identified, are very efficient, and have a specific pattern of behavior when committing their theft scheme.

National theft scheme targets Cheyenne residents

