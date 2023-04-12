Cheyenne Police detectives continue to investigate a series of “distraction” thefts occurring in local stores. In what appears to be an ongoing nationwide crime spree, thieves are approaching female senior citizens while they are alone and attempt to gain access to their purse.
At least 30 potentially related incidents have occurred in Cheyenne since 2021. The subjects have not been identified, are very efficient, and have a specific pattern of behavior when committing their theft scheme.
Cheyenne police said during each incident, several suspects enter a store, actively seeking a victim. In each case, the victim has often been a white female, over age 55 years, shopping alone, with an open purse or wallet in their cart. After selecting a victim, a male or female suspect with a possible accent engages in conversation, typically asking where items are located within the store. While the victim is distracted, another suspect steals the purse/wallet.
On March 28, a suspect used a victim’s information to purchase items from a local business. If you have any information regarding the pictured individual, please contact Detective Fernandez at 307-633-6638 or mfernandez@cheyennepd.org.
Police said the suspects in recent Cheyenne incidents were white/Hispanic males and females, often wearing a white or black hat and wearing crossbody-type purses.