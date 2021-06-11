CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam soliciting monetary donations to benefit local law enforcement, according to a Thursday afternoon news release.
During the call, the scammer impersonates a police officer asking for local support. The scam call may appear to be coming from a local police station on the recipient’s caller ID.
These solicitations for donations are not in any way affiliated with CPD, the release said. Never provide your Social Security number, credit card numbers or bank account information to anyone during an unsolicited phone call or an unannounced visit.
To verify the identity of a police officer, contact the dispatch center at 307-637-6524.