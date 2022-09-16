Driveway paving

Workers pave a driveway in this image from Shutterstock.com.

 Shutterstock

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving asphalt paving.

In what appears to be a nationwide trend, a male suspect will knock on a homeowner’s door, saying he has extra asphalt from another job that needs to be used. He then offers to pave their driveway at a discounted price. His high-pressure approach can be confusing and intimidating to victims, who are typically senior citizens, according to a Friday news release from the police department.

