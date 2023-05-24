CHEYENNE — With the Memorial Day holiday weekend fast approaching, the Cheyenne Police Department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state in the annual Click It or Ticket safety campaign.

The campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s high-visibility seat belt enforcement effort running from May 22 through June 4. Law enforcement agencies are expecting heavier-than-normal traffic during this time period.

