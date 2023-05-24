...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility below a quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County
including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to very low
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
Patchy fog, locally dense at times, will develop through the
early morning hours. Visibilities will drop to a half mile in
and around Cheyenne, and west along Interstate 80 to the Summit.
Motorists should be alert for sudden reductions in visibility
over short distances. Reduce speeds and allow extra travel
times.
Cheyenne police, WHP join national Click It or Ticket campaign to help keep drivers safe
CHEYENNE — With the Memorial Day holiday weekend fast approaching, the Cheyenne Police Department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state in the annual Click It or Ticket safety campaign.
The campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s high-visibility seat belt enforcement effort running from May 22 through June 4. Law enforcement agencies are expecting heavier-than-normal traffic during this time period.
Throughout the week, police are increasing patrols and encouraging drivers to be more vigilant about following traffic laws, like properly wearing a seat belt.
“We want everyone to safely enjoy the upcoming holiday and the summer season ahead,” Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco said in a news release. “Help keep our roadways safe by slowing down, limiting distractions, buckling up and encouraging your loved ones to do the same.”
Wyoming law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol news release.
"Seat belts are not only a legal requirement for motorists in Wyoming, but they are also a life-saving necessity," said WHP Col. Tim Cameron. "Regardless of your age, or driving experience, wearing a seat belt can significantly reduce the risk of severe injury or death in the event of a collision."
In 2021 in Wyoming, 43 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes, and seat belt usage dropped to only 80.2%.
For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit nhtsa.gov/ciot.