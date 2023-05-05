CHEYENNE — Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation will temporarily close the Interstate 25 Port of Entry on Monday, weather permitting.
The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday and end Tuesday afternoon.
Crews will be repaving large portions of the parking lot to address problem areas. Once the mix cools and can handle live traffic, the Port of Entry will reopen.
All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change.
