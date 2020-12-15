CHEYENNE – From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, the post office at 4800 Converse Ave. will be open to help make customers’ holiday shipping tasks a bit more convenient.
The USPS recognizes that it might be difficult for customers to pick up during normal business hours, and offers an opportunity this holiday season to extend pickup hours.
The Postal Service expects to deliver millions of packages during the holiday season. In total, the Postal Service will deliver billions of letters, cards and packages from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.
A reminder that stamps and packaging supplies are available via your computer 24/7 at usps.com, where customers can also use their credit or debit card to purchase mailing labels for packages and then arrange for free carrier pickup of those items the next business day.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.