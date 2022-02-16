CHEYENNE – The power company serving the Capital City has sought state regulatory approval for a roughly 260-mile, $260 million three-year transmission expansion project known as Ready Wyoming.
Black Hills Energy and its Cheyenne Light Fuel and Power subsidiary said in documents given to state regulators that over time, Ready Wyoming could save customers money – perhaps $130 million over the first 15 years of service.
“Savings (would be) continuing into the future,” the utility told the Wyoming Public Service Commission in one of many documents posted online Tuesday.
In the shorter term, electricity rates for customers of the Cheyenne Light business might rise, according to the document reviews and interviews by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Such a rate request might come later this year.
Construction would be completed around the end of 2025, and could be done in phases. The project would include substations, three new 230-kilovolt transmission lines and two new 115 kV-transmission lines. Each of the 230-kilovolt lines could carry more than 500 megawatts of energy, according to Black Hills Community Affairs Manager Laurie Farkas.
The facilities would be in four Wyoming counties: Converse, Laramie, Platte and Goshen, as well as a little mileage in Nebraska. The longest power transmission corridor, which the company said “is called the Cheyenne to Windstar line,” would run through those first three Wyoming counties.
Besides helping to power the state in a reliable way, Ready Wyoming could also aid high-technology industries and help lead to some employment, said materials from the utility and a report by the Center for Business and Economic Analysis at the University of Wyoming.
The UW center estimated that the project would “support 781 one-time construction jobs.” And there would be “over $100 million in value added during the construction phase. Within the state and local region, construction expenses would support the collection of over $8 million in state and local tax revenue.” The report suggested that Black Hills paid for the study; neither the company nor the center would confirm that.
“This expanded transmission system would also support economic development by aligning with Wyoming’s efforts to attract and retain high load factor customers, such as blockchain and data centers,” said Mark Stege, vice president of Wyoming operations, in the company’s Wednesday news release.
The state has been attracting such companies, which use a lot of electricity. And “adding transmission lines and substations to the grid inherently increases the ability to serve additional load reliably, which would support increased energy demand from high tech industries,” Farkas wrote in an email Wednesday evening.
Cost savings?
Whether the approximately 44,000 electric customers of Cheyenne Light will, over the long haul, save money from the new power project was up for some debate.
Black Hills estimates that it would end up saving money in the longer term by avoiding higher prices for power in the future that the utility pays the Western Area Power Administration. Such higher costs from the power administration are expected because Cheyenne Light’s power load has been growing at a fast clip, so the utility would pay WAPA a higher share of some costs.
The state’s consumer advocate said he has had concerns about such an ambitious project, even before it was announced. He was not sure that Cheyenne Light would really save customers money over what the company would pay WAPA in coming years.
“At this point, we are unconvinced” about the merits of Ready Wyoming, said the government-employed advocate, Bryce Freeman. “We’re going to be looking into it very closely.”
The Office of Consumer Advocate, which is an independent division within the Public Service Commission, could oppose the project if it can’t be convinced of its wisdom, Freeman said. “There might never be any savings for customers” if WAPA raises prices Cheyenne Light pays by less than what the company is expecting, he said.
Government reviews
Black Hills has an ambitious schedule to get necessary regulatory approvals and start construction in the first quarter of next year.
Besides the Public Service Commission, other agencies in Wyoming and federally must also give their nod to the plan.
At the Wyoming PSC, it generally takes about 10 months to review such requests, although there is no required timeline, an attorney there said.
”This would be a major power line, so it gets heightened scrutiny, particularly from a public notice standpoint,” said the lawyer, PSC Chief Counsel John Burbridge. There are “some special circumstances” in this instance “because of the size of the power lines.”
The public will get an opportunity to respond to tell the agency of any concerns, and a hearing is possible. Such efforts include communicating with those who live nearby where the power lines will go.
In its application to the state commission, Black Hills said that “Cheyenne Light has begun the process of landowner communications and will complete initial contact with all landowners by May.”