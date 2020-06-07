CHEYENNE – When she moved to Wyoming from Georgia last year, Danika Faison thought life might get a bit easier for her as a gay black woman. But after a few months in the Equality State, she reached a grim conclusion.
“It’s the same experience,” she said. “(Racism) has been going on for years and years and years, back to when I even think about me being 5 years old in kindergarten.”
In the wake of the videotaped killing of George Floyd – a 46-year-old black man – by a Minneapolis police officer last month, the issues Faison saw from an early age have quickly entered the spotlight of American life.
The wave of demonstrations spurred by Floyd's murder continued Sunday in Cheyenne, where roughly 200 protestors gathered to denounce structural racism and police brutality against black people.
“We’re not doing this just for looks and giggles,” Faison, 26, said. “We’re here because (police brutality) is happening, and America needs to know that it’s happening and not let it get pushed under the rug.”
The peaceful protest – Cheyenne’s largest so far – followed a week of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in other Wyoming towns, including Casper, Laramie, Sheridan and Pinedale. At 4 p.m. Sunday, two groups of protestors met separately at the Wyoming State Capitol and the Depot Plaza before joining forces to march to the Cheyenne Police Department headquarters.
Once they arrived at CPD’s Public Safety Center, the demonstrators dropped to the ground – hands behind their backs and cheeks touching the concrete – in remembrance of the 8 minutes and 46 seconds during which an officer held his knee on Floyd's neck.
As the group laid motionless on the cement, Faison and others read Floyd’s final words: “Please, Mama, I can't breathe ... Everything hurts ... They're going to kill me."
During the rally, demands for reform varied from person to person, but everyone spoke of the urgent need for something to change. Cleyton Bauer, who organized the Depot Plaza march, said he’d like to see external review boards for instances of police brutality, more citizen involvement in the creation of policing policies and a demilitarization of police departments.
Bauer, who served in the U.S. Army as a combat medic, said, “Cops nowadays have more weapons than I did in the military, and that says something to me.”
In recent years, instances of police brutality have increasingly come to light with the rise of social media and body-cam footage from officers. Videos that captured the deaths of citizens like Michael Brown and Eric Garner also spurred national protests that called for more police accountability, and many said Floyd's death marked a tipping point.
While such videos have shocked some Americans, those who have experienced racial profiling weren't as surprised.
“We’ve been victims of racism, and we still see it going on,” said Devin Henry, who attended the protest with his wife, Charrolet, and their two boys, ages 13 and 14.
When Devin was growing up, his parents taught him to carry both respect and fear for the police. Now that their sons are getting older, Devin and Charrolet said they’re still not totally sure how to navigate the conversation about how to interact with law enforcement.
While the couple doesn’t want their kids to be afraid because of stories like Floyd’s, Devin said, “At the same time, I don't want them to be in the same situation.”
Many who attended were hopeful the protest would mark a start to more constructive conversations with people in power. Protestors were eventually joined by Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, who laid alongside them on the pavement outside of CPD headquarters.
Orr then spoke to the protestors, thanking them for sharing their experiences and encouraging them to “keep loving.”
“I don’t know the racial injustices because I’m a white, privileged woman,” Orr said. “I wasn’t educated, and the only way I can be better is if you tell me. Share your stories ... because we have to make those stories stop.”
Cheyenne's South High government teacher Barry McCann, who attended Sunday's protests, tries to foster similar conversations between students in the classroom. Recent East graduate Julian Bustos, who took McCann’s class during junior year, said their class debates about police brutality, and the Me Too movement opened his eyes to other students' perspectives.
For McCann, who compared this year's wave of protests to the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, it's important his students receive an "anti-racist" education that allows them to fight for positive change.
“You need to teach people how to go beyond just respecting differences, but teaching them to get the skills to fight against racism in our country,” McCann said.