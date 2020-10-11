CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Public Employees Association, in partnership with the Cheyenne Civic Center, will host a series of “Meet the Candidates” forums for local races.
This forum will allow mayoral and City Council candidates to answer questions collected from city employees and citizens. The event will be moderated by an impartial party, according to a news release from CPEA.
All four nights will be hosted at the Civic Center, where staff has taken extra precautions to allow for social distancing and safe interaction. Space is limited, and entrance is on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks are required until seated and social distancing will be observed.
Each event will begin at 6:30 p.m., and doors will open at 6 p.m. The mayoral candidates will debate on Oct. 26, Ward 1 candidates on Oct. 27, Ward 2 candidates on Oct. 28 and Ward 3 candidates on Oct. 29.
If you have questions for the candidates, you can submit them anonymously at https://cheyenneevents.wufoo.com/forms/meet-the-candidates-question-submission/?fbclid=IwAR1xc9kxIuMdRS3aAjaHoqYAM8i9mXF6QHWxOKQ8r_J70jP795EefeHrQZo.