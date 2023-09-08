Cheyenne 2023 summer weather
National Weather Service/courtesy

CHEYENNE — It’s not your imagination — this has been one of the wettest summers on record.

The National Weather Service Cheyenne recently released the precipitation totals from June through August, showing that the capital city accumulated 11.02 inches of rain, which is 5.23 inches above average for the season.

