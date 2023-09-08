CHEYENNE — It’s not your imagination — this has been one of the wettest summers on record.
The National Weather Service Cheyenne recently released the precipitation totals from June through August, showing that the capital city accumulated 11.02 inches of rain, which is 5.23 inches above average for the season.
In fact, it was nearly the wettest summer in city history, second only to the summer of 1985, when, over the same time span, residents saw 12.22 inches of total rainfall.
Steve Rubin, a meteorologist for NWS Cheyenne, was able to shed some light on what residents might expect for the remainder of the year following what he called a “fairly uncommon” rainfall.
“Especially with more moisture in the air, it limits the chances for temperatures to get too cold too fast,” Rubin told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday. “But it’s when we have these dry cold fronts this time of the year, we’re where you get a cold front and then it’s really dry and the temperatures can fall at night.
“A lot of this moisture will probably prevent us from having cold temperatures for a while.”
The total precipitation for the year has risen slightly since the end of August, with Rubin reporting that, as of Thursday, the figure is sitting at 12.25 inches.
Residents can thank heavy snowfall from last winter for providing the ground moisture that made the rain this summer possible.
“Once that moisture starts going into the atmosphere, we tend to get more clouds and storms,” Rubin said.
“A lot of times, we’ll get a big ridge right over us that prevents thunderstorms, but this year, we had better storm track with west and northwest flow aloft and even southwest flow aloft. So, we had more disturbances in the flow and more moisture in the atmosphere that combined to help us have more storms that we normally do.”
There’s also a chance that above-average temperatures will last through November, due to the high moisture. And don’t worry, a wet summer doesn’t impact snowfall come wintertime.
Still, a cold snap looms on the horizon and is expected to bring more rain and lower temperatures beginning Saturday night and lingering on through Tuesday. Residents could see a maximum high of 65 degrees Fahrenheit and a minimum low of 44 degrees Fahrenheit during this stretch, Rubin said.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.