CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Regional Airport Board has named Timothy Bradshaw as its new director of aviation, starting Dec. 1.
In this role, Bradshaw will be responsible for the oversight and administration of all facets of airport-owned facilities, including day-to-day operations of Cheyenne Regional Airport (CYS), and oversight and operation of Legend Aero Serve (FBO). He will take over from Tim Barth, who is retiring after serving seven years as director of Cheyenne's airport.
Bradshaw brings more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, including new business development and extensive knowledge of principles and practices of modern airport management. Most recently, he was the executive director for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, where he increased passenger enplanements year over year for five years.
Previously, he was the airport director for the Eastern Iowa Airport, and has also held management roles with the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport and Bowling Green Warren County Airport.
“I am very excited to begin the role of director of aviation at Cheyenne Regional Airport and to work with the airport board, staff, stakeholders and community,” Bradshaw said in a Monday news release. “I look forward to opportunities that will continue to make CYS a regional catalyst for air service, cargo, general aviation and economic growth. With several projects in process and slated for this year, I’m excited at the opportunity to help position CYS for success into the future. My goal will be to provide exceptional airport facilities and services for southern Wyoming and the region.”
Bradshaw earned his bachelor’s degree in aviation business administration from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and went on to earn his master’s degree in public administration from Western Kentucky University. He is an accredited member of the American Association of Airport Executives and is past president of the Kentucky Aviation Association. He has also served on the board of directors for the Iowa Public Airport Association and the Virginia Airport Operators Council.
Bradshaw is also an adjunct faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.
Retiring Director of Aviation Tim Barth will help with the transition through December. Barth intends to remain in the community and will remain active on community boards he currently serves on.