CHEYENNE – With 2017 sixth-penny sales tax collections soon coming to a close in Laramie County, the local airport is considering an extension of its current parking lot as a potential project for the next ballot.
The Cheyenne Regional Airport parking lot now has just over 60 spots. But with the goal of accommodating more flights and passengers in the future, the airport board agreed that additional parking spots will be necessary, especially since a major draw of flying out of Cheyenne is avoiding the chaos at Denver International Airport.
“If we’re creating our own parking headaches, then we’re kind of shooting ourselves in the foot,” board member Kim Brokaw said during a meeting Thursday afternoon.
If the project makes it onto the ballot and gains voter approval, the gravel overflow area just south of the current airport lot would be paved over, and lighting would be installed. Though the project is still in the initial planning stages, it is expected to add more than 100 additional parking spaces.
The project is estimated to cost a bit more than $800,000, though Tripp Fox of Jacobs Engineering said the project could also be adjusted to fit some budgetary constraints.
“I think this is an ideal project for both the city and the county to sponsor, instead of putting it in on one side or the other,” Laramie County Commissioner Buck Holmes said, adding that the project benefits both entities.
While Airport Manager Nathan Banton said the current lot is “holding its own with one flight a day,” he said it will become “inadequate very quickly” once the airport starts to expand. With the one flight, Banton said the parking lot averages between 15 and 40 cars a day. But when the airport has charter flights to a casino in the region, he said the increase in passengers could mean between 70 and 80 extra cars.
Additionally, the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s 2020 Aviation Economic Impact Study found that commercial air service is vital to attracting tourists, new businesses and a skilled workforce to the state. Large return-on-investment margins were also seen in airports across the state, including Cheyenne Regional Airport, under WYDOT’s Air Service Enhancement Program.
Board President Pete Illoway said, “Based on what Wendy Volk (head of the Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team) has going with air service, and how the airport is doing with air service, and then with what the report from Aeronautics said about the return on investment, I think it gives a pretty good idea of the need for the additional parking lot.”