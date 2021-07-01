CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Airport Director Tim Barth has announced his retirement, which will be effective at the end of September.
The Cheyenne Regional Airport Board will conduct a national search to replace Barth as the leader of Wyoming’s largest airport.
Over the past six years, Barth has modernized the airport by bringing the private side of the aviation industry into the board's full menu of services through the Fixed Base Operator, according to a news release. He oversaw completion of an $18.5 million commercial terminal and worked with local leaders to secure the restoration of commercial jet service.
He has also left the airport on solid footing by securing funding for a $60 million infrastructure project to replace the main runway, ensuring runway needs will be addressed for the next 30 plus years.
“It has been an honor to work with the wonderful people of Cheyenne and Laramie County,” Barth said in the release. “I am proud of all that we’ve accomplished together, especially our work culture and how we move customers through clean, safe and secure facilities. We brought excellent air service back to Wyoming’s capital city.”
Prior to serving as airport director in Cheyenne, Barth was the Manager of Aviation at Longmont Airport, served as Operations Manager at Birmingham, Alabama, and was on the transition team to close the old Stapleton Airport in Denver and open the new DIA in 1995.
Barth said working with the talented board of directors and staff at Cheyenne has been a highlight of his career. He added that the time is right for a new director to guide the airport through implementation of a 20-year Master Plan to improve parking, amenities and additional air service.
“It’s the perfect time to hand over the controls to a new director to lead our growing airport into the next decade,” Barth said.
A timetable and details of the search process will be worked out in the coming weeks.