CHEYENNE – After reporting being in a “very secure” financial position at the start of April, Cheyenne Regional Airport Board members voiced some concerns about fuel sales and the impact the drop could have on airport revenue at their board meeting Thursday.
But to help with costs as the coronavirus persists, the Cheyenne Regional Airport will receive $4,730,218 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“This money that’s coming to us from the CARES Act is going to help us maintain our employment here at the airport so that we won’t have to lay anybody off,” Airport Director Tim Barth said.
Keeping staff employed at the airport is important because although commercial flights are currently suspended, CRA also supports the Wyoming Air National Guard and F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
“We’ve been moving protective gear and supplies in and out of here on cargo planes since COVID-19 started,” Barth said. “We are an essential service, so it’s important for us to keep our employees here so we can keep this airport functioning to provide supplies to the critical-need areas.”
According to Barth, the functions of air service are critically important to meet the needs caused by the coronavirus. With the cushion of federal funding, airports will more easily be able to remain open and continue serving their communities.
“What happens if you can’t move personal protection equipment because the airports are shut down?” Barth asked. “How do we get all these supplies out to the communities that need them?”
Nationwide, airports have seen around a 95% reduction in travelers going through security checkpoints. The loss of revenue has caused airlines – including SkyWest Airlines, which serves Cheyenne – to pull flights and cut costs.
At Cheyenne Regional Airport, fuel sales also dropped significantly toward the end of March, which is the main source of revenue for the airport’s operational costs, and Barth said he didn’t expect this month’s number to improve.
With such unprecedented circumstances, Barth said it’s hard to predict how severe the impact will be.
“When this is all said and done, I don’t know if the $4.7 million will be enough,” Barth said.
The amount each airport received was based on a number of factors, including enplanements, debt service and the ratio of unrestricted reserves to the debt service.
Part of the funding awarded is coming on the grant front, with the Federal Aviation Administration waiving all local match requirements for its 2020 grants. With a major runway project underway that’s now expected to cost close to $60 million, Cheyenne Regional Airport will save more than $1 million from its previously required local match.
For 2020, the FAA is expected to provide a total of $22 million toward the runway renovation project. Neither Cheyenne Regional Airport nor the state will be on the hook for any project funding this year.
Construction could be finished by 2023, or could stretch until 2025, and according to Airport General Manager Nate Banton, it is the biggest capital investment ever for Cheyenne aviation. The bid will open for the first phase of the project in May, and construction will begin this summer.