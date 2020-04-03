CHEYENNE – Though air service to Cheyenne Regional Airport will halt next week until further notice, airport board members and staff said the airport is in a solid financial position for the months to come.
At a special board meeting Tuesday, CRA board member Kevin Paintner said the airport has enough funds to continue running normally for four months with no income coming into the operation.
“It’s a very secure position,” Paintner said. “It makes us feel like we can chart the course pretty well.”
It is currently unclear how much money Cheyenne Regional Airport will receive from the federal government’s relief package, which includes billions for airports across the country. But airport officials are expecting to benefit from a Federal Aviation Administration decision to waive local matches for 2020 infrastructure grants.
The airport has begun a $62 million runway renovation that could stretch until 2025, and since the local match requirement was axed, the airport will save about $1.2 million over the next three years.
Still, Airport Director Tim Barth is hopeful even more relief will come from the federal package.
“I think everybody is really concerned about the financial aspects of this,” Barth said. “I’m feeling hopeful that some relief will be provided to the airport that will help us weather this crisis in a way that will minimize the effects on our staffing and keep our capital project moving forward.”
Those funds can be utilized for any regular airport operation, so CRA will be able to use it for utilities, employee wages and any regular expenses. Though the financial situation isn’t dire, the airport has instituted money-saving measures like pausing subscriptions and dues that go toward national organizations.
“We have instituted cost-cutting measures across the board,” Barth said.
Though airport employees have seen hour reductions, working between 20 and 30 hours a week, they are still receiving their full-time wages during this time.
And while the board hasn’t yet decided what to do about loan payments, the airport uses ANB Bank, which is allowing all customers to defer term loan payments for 90 days with no financial repercussions. If the board decides the loan payments aren’t manageable in the coming months, they would be able to defer those payments.
Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and dropping global demand for travel, CRA has indefinitely suspended daily commercial flights to Dallas starting Tuesday, April 7.
The American Eagle flights to Dallas, which are operated by SkyWest Airlines, have been offered since November 2018, and the last departing flight from Cheyenne for the foreseeable future will be Monday, April 6.
The airport board will meet again at 2 p.m. April 9 to provide any additional updates.