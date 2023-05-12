...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center to provide free lunch to cancer survivors, caregivers
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Regional Cancer Center will host a lunch, as well as a “to-go” option, for cancer survivors on June 3, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Cancer Center, 310 E. 24th St.
The lunch is being provided in partnership with the Cheyenne Regional Foundation.
The lunch is free, but an RSVP is recommended to ensure enough food is prepared. Survivors can RSVP by calling 307-634-9311 and leaving their name, the number of people attending and their phone number.
Meals will be catered by Ranch Eats, a local food truck serving rustic cuisine, and will include seasoned chicken thighs with cream sauce, barbecued beef brisket, roasted potatoes, coleslaw, bacon baked beans, cornbread, flavored water, punch and a “Chef’s Choice” dessert.
Cancer Center providers and staff will be on hand to visit with survivors and their family members and caregivers.
“The focus is to celebrate and recognize anyone who has had cancer or has helped and supported someone with cancer,” said Dana Pate, the Cancer Center’s nursing clinical director. “This includes someone who is undergoing treatment now or who has finished treatment.”
For more information about the lunch, call 307-634-9311.