...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County including the cities
of Laramie, Cheyenne, Horse Creek, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Cheyenne Regional Health System launches mobile app
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Regional Health System has launched a new app that allows employees and guests to use their mobile devices to access information about Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and its affiliated medical group.
“CRMC Go!” allows visitors and guests to find local medical providers, hospital and clinic locations, health system news and information, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Greenhouse Grill and café menus, and the health system’s MyChart patient portal, SmartExam and Virtual ED.
Cheyenne Regional employees can also use the app to access work-related information, including pay history and the employee directory, in addition to education and learning resources available through the HealthStream and CME Tracker platforms. Employees and providers can also use the app to place mobile orders for food and beverages from CRMC’s Greenhouse Grill and two cafés. Another feature allows Cheyenne Regional employees to communicate with each other about volunteer opportunities, events and other relevant information through the interactive “what’s happening” page.
For security, the app’s employee function requires a username and password and two-factor authentication.
Several Cheyenne Regional departments contributed to the app’s development.
Plans are currently in the works to add health-related podcasts, with that function set to launch next spring.
“CRMC Go!” can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple Store available on most smart devices.