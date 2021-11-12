...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60
MPH possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Eastern Platte County, and Central
Laramie County including the cities of Laramie, Glendo,
Wheatland, Chugwater. This includes Interstate 25 from the
Colorado State Line to Glendo.
* WHEN...High Wind Warning until 8 PM MST this evening. High Wind
Watch from 8 AM until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme
risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in
southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as
holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center earns recognition for stroke treatment
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
“We are very proud of the care we provide to our patients and our community and to have received this award once again," said Dr. Tracie Caller, Cheyenne Regional Medical Group neurologist, in a news release.
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speedy recovery times.
“This award shows our dedication to providing the best possible care to our patients, both in treating strokes and preventing them,” CRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Thornell said in the release.
Get With The Guidelines-Stroke was developed to assist health care professionals in providing the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients.
Each year, program participants apply for the recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their health and rehabilitation at home.