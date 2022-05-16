The "big boot" painted by local artist and high school art teacher Chad Blakely for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center features various medical workers. Photo courtesy of Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Facebook page
The "big boot" painted by local artist and high school art teacher Chad Blakely is pictured outside of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center's west building. Photo courtesy of Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Facebook page
From left, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dale Steenbergen, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center CEO Tim Thornell, local artist Chad Blakely, CRMC Foundation Executive Director Scott Fox and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins pose for a photo after the dedication of a "big boot" painted by Blakely near the hospital's west campus. Photo courtesy of Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Facebook page
CHEYENNE – The larger-than-human-size boots that can be found at select locations around this city have expanded their ranks.
This past week, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center added one of the big boots. CRMC said this came as part of the health care system celebrating Hospital Week, which ran May 9-14.
Last Wednesday, a boot dedication was held, according to Cheyenne Regional. "The boot was painted by local artist and teacher Chad Blakely and features health care workers and scenes."
In his weekly update to the community about local happenings, Mayor Patrick Collins mentioned the boot.
Blakely's goal with the new addition to the ranks of the big boots was "to capture the hospital and the workers that have served our community for 160 years," Collins wrote. "He did a great job."
"The 8-foot-tall cowboy boots have been carefully painted by local artists to show the history of Cheyenne and Wyoming," according to the website of Visit Cheyenne. “'These Boots are made for Talking'” is how they are described on a web page with more descriptive information.
The colorful objects are described as originally being a project of the Cheyenne Depot Museum Foundation and the Downtown Development Authority.