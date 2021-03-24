CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is now partnering with UCHealth to provide the LifeLine medical air transport service.
“As with our former air ambulance service, the LifeLine crew will be based at the Cheyenne airport to ensure a quick response when critical care flight services are needed,” said Tim Thornell, CRMC president and chief executive officer, in a news release. “The service will also be staffed and available 24/7/365 to transport patients anywhere they may need to go, just as we always have.”
LifeLine works in partnership with local hospitals and public safety agencies to transport patients from hospitals and accident scenes to health systems that can provide specific medical expertise or a higher level of care.
Two major benefits of the new service is that the LifeLine flight crew will be assigned permanently to CRMC, and the CRMC crew is trained to provide specialized medical care that includes the transport of high-risk obstetric patients and patients with intra-aortic pumps.
A LifeLine flight crew is composed of a nurse, paramedic and pilot. Up to 12 clinical staff members and pilots will make up the permanent crew assigned to CRMC.
During the past several weeks, flight crew members have been working with CRMC emergency department and intensive care unit employees, as well as local first responders on LifeLine’s medical transport procedures and safety protocols.