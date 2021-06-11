CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was recently recertified as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center by the Joint Commission, according to a news release from CRMC.
Receiving Advanced Primary Stroke Center certification means that CRMC has earned the Gold Seal of Approval for stroke care from the Joint Commission, the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare.
The Joint Commission first certified CRMC as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center in 2019.
Advanced Primary Stroke Center certification recognizes healthcare organizations that provide stroke-focused clinical programs across the continuum of care. The certification process evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care and how those organizations educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge from the hospital.
The most recent certification required that CRMC undergo a rigorous on-site review by Joint Commission surveyors, who evaluated the hospital’s compliance with stroke treatment standards of care and requirements, including program management, delivery of clinical care and performance improvement. The review included on-site observations and interviews of the stroke care team. The review took place in March 2021.
Advanced certification for Primary Stroke Centers is awarded for a two-year period to Joint Commission-accredited acute-care hospitals.